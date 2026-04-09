Arada hands over first homes at Vida Residences Aljada

SHARJAH, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada has welcomed the first residents to Vida Residences Aljada following completion of the four-building Vida Aljada complex, which brings together thoughtfully curated homes, a lifestyle hotel, and a dynamic social environment in one integrated setting. The first ever branded residences project in Sharjah, Vida Residences Aljada is located on East Boulevard in Naseej District – the creative hub of the mega community, and offers a diverse array of lifestyle, hospitality, dining and retail offerings to residents, guests and visitors alike.

Delivery of the 579 units in the complex means that over 8,800 homes have now been completed at the AED35 billion Aljada megaproject.

The completed four-building development comprises 255 branded residences, 149 serviced apartments, and the upcoming 175-room Vida Aljada Sharjah hotel with Emaar Hospitality Group. Together, they form a connected experience rooted in Vida’s philosophy of modern living, where simplicity, energy and human connection shape every moment.

Vida Aljada’s residential buildings include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three four-bedroom penthouses. Rooted in Vida’s signature approach to lifestyle hospitality, the development has been designed to foster a sense of ease, openness and connection. From modern, light-filled interiors to seamless transitions between private and social spaces, every detail reflects a contemporary way of living.

Within the development, residents enjoy access to a range of lifestyle amenities including fitness and wellness spaces, pools for both adults and children, and inviting communal areas designed for both quiet moments and social interaction. Smart home features come as standard, offering intuitive, seamless living.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said, “We are committed to delivering 4,000 homes as well as key supporting infrastructure across our communities this year, and the handover of Sharjah’s first ever branded residences scheme is an important part of that journey. Vida Residences Aljada are the most premium homes completed so far in our flagship megaproject, and these units have already delivered significant capital appreciation to our buyers.

“In Emaar Hospitality, we have a partner that is totally aligned with our vision of quality, service and efficiency and we look forward to working with them as we near the opening of the Vida Aljada Sharjah hotel in the coming months.”

The Vida Aljada buildings will host a selection of high-end dining outlets, which are opening in the coming months alongside various other cafés, studios and boutiques. These venues will further elevate more than 100 existing dining and retail experiences on East Boulevard, delivering a premium lifestyle and hospitality offering to residents, visitors and families from across Sharjah.

The complex’s serviced apartments and branded residences both include 24/7 concierge support, bellman services, and monthly planned preventive maintenance for fire and life safety systems. Vida Aljada Sharjah’s serviced apartments feature a host of supplementary benefits as standard, including weekly housekeeping, additional maintenance support, high-speed Wi-Fi in lobby areas, and complimentary Kids Club access for up to one hour per day.

Residents can also take advantage of an array of à la carte options, such as in-room dining, valet parking and car washing, babysitting, laundry, personal training sessions and more.

The centrepiece of Aljada’s Naseej District will be Il Teatro, a landmark performing arts space designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, which is situated just behind the Vida buildings.

Located near University City, Sharjah International Airport and the future Etihad Rail station, Aljada spans 24 million square feet and features more than 25,000 homes. With extensive sports, wellness, hospitality, office and education amenities, as well as 2.7 million square feet of green space, the master-planned community is already home to 20,000 people.