Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets CEO of Brookfield Corporation

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Bruce Flatt, CEO of asset and alternative investment management company Brookfield Corporation.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen cooperation in investment and asset management between UAE-based institutions and Brookfield, in line with global economic trends and evolving market demands.

The meeting was attended by Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.