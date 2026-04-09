MoIAT convenes 'Industrial Resilience and Supply Chain Continuity Forum'

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today convened the “Industrial Resilience and Supply Chain Continuity Forum” in Abu Dhabi with high-level participation from ministries, relevant authorities, leaders, experts, and CEOs from the industrial sector, in the lead up to the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE).

MIITE is the UAE’s flagship industrial platform, taking place 4-7 May 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event is hosted by the MoIAT and organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the ADNOC Group.

The Forum and MIITE platform embody five years of significant efforts to develop and modernise the sector in line with a well-thought-out national industrial strategy that has laid a solid foundation for the UAE, enabling it to navigate current shifts in global trade and allowing it to turn challenges into opportunities that enhance its competitiveness.

The forum was chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), with the participation of a number of ministers from the UAE government, and representatives from industrial companies, financial institutions, and commercial firms in the country, as part of a session focused on translating national coordination into tangible, immediate, and measurable results.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said, “Thanks to the vision, guidance, and oversight of our wise leadership, the UAE has established a pioneering model for addressing challenges and turning them into opportunities. The industrial sector plays a fundamental and vital role in these efforts, as industry is a cornerstone of national sovereignty; countries that do not manufacture their own needs remain hostage to circumstances and the fluctuations of global markets.”

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber noted, “Current changes and circumstances have led to challenges that require a coordinated and decisive response. Shipping lanes have been disrupted, energy markets have faced mounting pressures, supply chains have been disrupted, and protectionist policies are reshaping the landscape of global trade. Industry remains the backbone of recovery; it is what rebuilds and transforms moments of hardship into a solid and enduring strength.”

He explained that self-sufficiency is not built on slogans, but on factories, products, and qualified national personnel.

He emphasised the need to commit to supporting domestic products by raising quality standards and requirements to enable them to compete effectively, noting that industrial self-sufficiency does not mean closing oneself off from the world, but rather the ability to withstand and persevere when markets are unstable and supply chains are disrupted. He added that it is essential for national production to meet necessary strategic needs in food, industrial, and pharmaceutical security, while remaining open to regional and global cooperation and integration.

He invited attendees to participate in the next edition of “Make it in the Emirates,” which will provide them with additional purchasing opportunities for their products and allow them to identify critical and priority products. More than 4,800 products will be identified for localisation and to reduce reliance on imports, helping manufacturers target clear opportunities. Opportunities for accessing financing and incentives focused on priority sectors will also be highlighted.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber concluded his remarks at the forum by saying, “A nation that manufactures its own food, medicine, and machinery is capable of resilience. History has proven that countries that have successfully overcome challenges have relied on the strength of their industrial sector, because industry is what transforms challenges into opportunities, advantages, and strengths. I call on the industrial sector to view the current phase as a national opportunity, and I am fully confident that all those present and participating possess the capabilities and competencies to achieve and exceed our aspirations. God willing, we will continue to move forward; our resolve is solid, and we will emerge stronger.”

The forum built upon the outcomes of the “Virtual Industrial Council” held at the end of last March, which identified the key pain points within the industrial sector, moving from the planning phase to the implementation phase to establish practical and concrete solutions. Discussions centered on four interconnected themes: business continuity and logistics, raw material supply, cash flow and financing - with a particular focus on the liquidity of small and medium-sized enterprises - and enhancing export competitiveness.

Through these themes, the forum addressed a range of topics, including structural reforms and long-term policy shifts to reduce the UAE’s exposure to disruptions that could affect the industrial sector and supply chains.

At a press conference following the forum, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, outlined the programme for MIITE 2026. This year’s edition is the largest to date, with 1,022 exhibiting companies - a 42 percent increase on the previous edition – across 88,000 square meters of exhibition space, representing 30 percent growth year-on-year. Small and medium-sized enterprises account for 60 percent of exhibitors, underscoring the platform’s role in empowering the sector that is essential to industrial resilience.

The press conference was attended by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group; Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO; Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, Acting Director of the Group Commercial and In-Country Value Directorate at ADNOC; as well as senior officials, strategic partners, and local and international media.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said, “Five years ago, the UAE made a strategic decision to build an industrial base that could withstand whatever the future might bring. That decision is now paying off. As global supply chains face unprecedented pressure and trade disruption reshapes markets worldwide, the UAE enters this moment not scrambling to respond but building from a position of proven strength.”

He added, “We set ambitious targets, built the programs to achieve them, and today those investments are proving their worth. Our exports have doubled. Our 2031 targets were reached six years early. Our supply chains have held firm. But we are not here to look back. MIITE 2026 will announce new opportunities across 12 strategic sectors and introduce a new generation of industrial policy instruments. We are inviting the world to scale with us, innovate with us, and build with us in the Emirates.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, said, “The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates serves as a platform to showcase achievements, create opportunities, and inspire the future. It emphasises the importance of local manufacturing as a key pillar for achieving self-sufficiency, supporting national industries, promoting locally made products, and enhancing their competitiveness both regionally and globally. Additionally, it fosters partnerships and unlocks access to new markets.”

Al Dhaheri added that this year's edition marks a significant leap in terms of exhibitor numbers, exhibition space, and participating sectors. The number of exhibiting companies has grown to 1,022, a 42% increase compared to the previous edition. The total exhibition area has also expanded to 88,000 square meters, reflecting a 30% growth compared to last year. The exhibition features participation from all emirates, with small and medium-sized enterprises accounting for 60% of the total exhibitors, underscoring the event’s role in empowering this vital sector.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, said, “The Ministry’s participation in the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ forum reflects a comprehensive national vision to deepen the role of culture in driving economic development and position Emirati handicrafts as a dynamic, productive sector contributing to the diversification of the national economy.”

“At the Ministry of Culture, we are committed to building an integrated ecosystem that empowers artisans. This year, our participation will feature 50 Emirati crafts that blend authenticity and innovation, created by more than 200 Emirati artisans in collaboration with 19 entities and institutions. The pavilion will also bring together 15 creative companies and five technological projects that support the advancement of this vital sector and connect it with future-focused tools.”

Al Nakhi added that the activities will feature eight Emirati chefs, who will present over 20 culinary creations with modern flavors inspired by Emirati heritage.

He stated, “In addition, the Ministry will be organising 23 dialogue sessions and interactive activities together with the participation of more than 14 partners, as well as signing 5 new agreements supporting the empowerment of artisans.”

Al Nakhi further explained that the Ministry’s pavilion will showcase more than 500 national products that merge traditional craftsmanship with modern design, as well as heritage pieces from UAE museums. The pavilion will also include an interactive model installation developed in collaboration with the Museum of the Future. Al Nakhi noted that the Ministry’s recently launched ‘UAE Traditional Crafts Award – Make it in the Emirates’ has already attracted over 30 applications, underscoring the growing interest in this important sector.

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali said, “Industrial growth today is no longer defined by capital alone, but by the speed and effectiveness with which it is translated into real economic impact. Make it in the Emirates 2026 serves as a catalyst for this, bringing investors, industry and government into direct alignment to accelerate delivery. At ADIO, we are focused on ensuring these moments of engagement convert into long-term industrial capacity, more resilient supply chains and sustained economic impact for Abu Dhabi.”

Omar Abdullah Al Nuaimi said, “ADNOC is playing a central role in advancing the UAE’s industrial growth through the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, which is reinforcing the competitiveness of the national industrial base, strengthening supply chain resilience, and ensuring sector readiness, business continuity, safety and integrity of operations. Through our very successful In-Country Value (ICV) programme, ADNOC continues to create long-term value by enabling partners, accelerating industrial development, and driving sustainable economic value across the supply chain, and boosting the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. We are confident that the fifth edition of ‘Make it in the Emirates’ will serve as a catalyst for the next phase of industrial growth, and we look forward to engaging with local and international partners to capitalize on the UAE’s industrial opportunities and create long-term value.

The forum’s sense of urgency was matched by a record of delivery. Since the launch of Operation 300Bn in 2021, the UAE has systematically built one of the most resilient industrial ecosystems in the region. Industrial exports have doubled, reaching AED 262 billion in 2025 and growing at more than 25 percent year-on-year. Medium and high-tech exports reached AED92 billion, surpassing the 2031 target six years ahead of schedule. Through the In-Country Value (ICV) program, more than AED473 billion has been redirected into the national economy. And with 36 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in force reaching more than three billion consumers, and product offtake opportunities made available through the MIITE platform, the industrial base is delivering results at scale.

These milestones represent a national capability deliberately designed for moments like this. At a time when global supply chains are fracturing under geopolitical strain, energy markets face sustained volatility, and protectionist policies are reshaping trade, the UAE’s industrial sector continued to operate, grow, and deliver.

At MIITE 2026, MoIAT will unveil a series of forward-looking initiatives designed to strengthen the UAE’s industrial resilience and support companies through today’s volatile environment. These include the next generation of the In-Country Value (ICV) program; an upgraded Industrial Technology Transformation Index, and new financing programs. Together, these instruments reinforce the UAE’s commitment to building an industrial base that is among the most technologically advanced and globally competitive in the world—and one that actively supports businesses in navigating uncertainty.

Over five editions, MIITE has evolved from an industry forum into a national decision-making platform where procurement pipelines are published, supply agreements are signed, financing is made available, and new market access is created.

The MIITE 2026 agenda will open with a keynote by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, followed by a ministerial panel on advancing resilient growth through strategic partnerships and industrial alliances. Day one will also feature a session on the role of family businesses—which contribute more than 60 percent to GDP and account for over 80 percent of national workforce employment—as engines of long-term growth, alongside sessions exploring the convergence of energy, manufacturing, and advanced technology, including the role of artificial intelligence, automation, and sustainable industrial practices.

Day two will host the fourth edition of the MIITE Awards, recognising excellence across six categories, as well as “Emirati Women Redesigning Industry,” highlighting the role of Emirati women in shaping the industrial landscape and advancing technology adoption.

MIITE 2026 also introduces several new features: the Industry Museum, Quality Hub, NextGen Hub, Intelligence Hub, and Startup Hub – reflecting the platform’s continued evolution and its commitment to supporting every stage of the industrial value chain.

Five years of strategic investment have given the UAE an industrial base that does not just withstand disruption, it converts challenge into forward momentum. With industrial exports at AED262 billion, ICV contributions exceeding AED473 billion, 36 trade agreements, and a proven track record of delivery, the UAE’s message at MIITE 2026 is clear: the foundation has been built, and the invitation is open. Scale with us, innovate with us, build with us.