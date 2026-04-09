UAE President receives UK Prime Minister to discuss regional developments and cooperation

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who is on a visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness and the UK Prime Minister discussed developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The two sides also discussed the continued Iranian terrorist aggression targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that it constitutes a violation of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter, and undermines regional peace and security.

Prime Minister Starmer reiterated the United Kingdom’s condemnation of the attacks and affirmed its solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures being taken to defend itself, safeguard its security and sovereignty, and ensure the safety of its territory and people.

His Highness and Prime Minister Starmer also reviewed the progress of UAE–UK relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in a manner that supports their mutual interests and contributes to the continued development of bilateral ties.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and several ministers and officials.