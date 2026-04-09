35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence on 13 September

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) will be held from 13th to 18th September 2026, instead of its originally scheduled date in April.

The decision was based on the fair’s significant role and prominent position among major cultural events, helping ensure high-quality participation and sustainable attendance.

The decision was made following in-depth consultations with the event’s key international partners, participating publishing houses and relevant authorities in the UAE.

The discussions assessed travel mobility, possibility of international guests participating, and various logistical considerations related to the publishing industry.

Furthermore, it was decided that the ceremony honouring the winners of the 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) will also be held as part of the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in September.