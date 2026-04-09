Khaled Balama leads CBUAE delegation to 2026 IMF, WBG Spring Meetings

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the UAE’s Governor to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is leading the CBUAE delegation participating in the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, to be held in Washington, D.C., from 13th to 18th April 2026.

The meetings will bring together central bank governors, ministers of finance, and senior representatives of international financial institutions.

The delegation includes Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability; Ahmed Saeed Al Qamzi, Assistant Governor for Banking and Insurance Supervision; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Head of the International Relations Department, alongside a number of senior officials from the CBUAE.

During the Spring Meetings, the CBUAE delegation will participate in a series of high-level ministerial meetings and policy dialogue sessions through the G20 and BRICS platforms, in addition to the meetings of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) and the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP) Group.

The delegation’s engagements will focus on discussions on global economic outlooks, developments in financial stability and economic resilience, and the identification of policy priorities in light of evolving global economic and financial conditions.

These discussions will support effective international coordination of monetary and fiscal policies and facilitate the exchange of expertise on best practices in financial supervision. In parallel, the delegation will hold a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from central banks, international financial institutions, and partners across the financial and banking sectors to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation, support innovation in financial services, and strengthen the resilience of the global financial system.

The CBUAE’s regular participation in the Spring Meetings aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision to further consolidate its position as a global financial hub and as a trusted and influential partner in advancing global financial stability. This engagement is underpinned by the continued development of advanced financial infrastructure, the adoption of digital solutions to enhance the efficiency of the financial sector, and active contributions to shaping future global discussions on sustainable finance and the management of emerging systemic risks.