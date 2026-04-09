NCM forecasts partly cloudy weather with chance of scattered rain tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts that tomorrow’s weather will be partly cloudy and at times cloudy, with some convective clouds and a chance of rain in scattered areas of the country at intervals, along with a slight rise in temperatures in some regions.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active and causing dust. Winds: southeast to northeast at 10 to 25, reaching up to 40 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate in wave height, with the second high tide at 05:14 and the first low tide at 12:54. The Oman Sea will also be slight to moderate in wave height, with the first high tide at 17:01, the second high tide at 02:22, the first low tide at 09:02, and the second low tide at 22:18.