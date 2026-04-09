10 million cycling trips through Careem Bike since its launch

DUBAI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Careem, has announced that more than 10 million cycling trips have been completed through Careem Bike service since its launch in February 2020 to April 2026.

This milestone reflects RTA’s leadership in delivering a safe and sustainable mobility system, alongside a continued commitment to encouraging environmentally friendly transport modes and supporting Dubai’s vision to become a bicycle-friendly city, enhancing community health and quality of life for residents and visitors.

RTA continues to develop cycling infrastructure through an integrated network of existing and planned tracks, connecting residential areas with key destinations and public transport stations. Designed in line with the highest international standards, these tracks facilitate efficient and seamless access across the emirate, supporting first- and last-mile journeys and promoting the use of sustainable individual mobility modes.

To mark this achievement, RTA and Careem honoured the most active users by awarding complimentary subscriptions to the service and Careem DineOut vouchers. The most active user was also recognised after completing nearly 5,000 trips, reflecting Dubai’s growing culture of active and sustainable mobility.

Careem Bike will offer single-trip passes at a promotional price of AED9.5 for new users on 11th and 12th April using the code BIKE10M, compared to the standard fare of AED19. This initiative aims to expand access to sustainable mobility options and make them more accessible.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, stated, “The achievement of more than 10 million trips through Careem Bike service, used by over one million users, highlights the effectiveness of RTA’s First and Last-Mile Strategy, which is based on sustainability, shared mobility, and user safety. Cycling trips also support integration with public transport and promote environmentally responsible mobility behaviours. Since the launch of the service, Careem Bike trips have contributed to reducing approximately 6.59 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent taking approximately 2,084 vehicles off the road.”

Al Banna added, “This achievement reflects the success of Dubai’s plans and projects to expand the cycling track network and integrate infrastructure across the emirate. The total length of cycling tracks has increased from 6 km in 2009 to 636 km by the end of 2025, with plans to reach 1,000 km by 2030. Infrastructure enhancements in residential areas and around public transport stations have also contributed to increased community adoption of cycling as a practical, healthy, and environmentally friendly mode of transport, resulting in a 23% increase in cycling trips, from 46.6 million in 2024 to 57.3 million in 2025.”

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, said, “We are proud to celebrate the achievement of more than 10 million trips through Careem Bike service. This milestone, together with the rapid expansion of the service, reflects the strength of our ongoing partnership with RTA. This support plays a key role in expanding micro-mobility solutions across Dubai, ensuring that safe and sustainable short-distance travel options remain accessible to all.”

Since its launch in 2020, Careem Bike service has established itself as a key component of Dubai’s public transport ecosystem. The network has expanded from 71 stations to 210, providing more than 2,000 bicycles and serving 49 residential communities across the emirate.

The network extends across major residential areas and key destinations, including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach and Jumeirah Street, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai, Al Qudra, Al Karama, and Al Mankhool.