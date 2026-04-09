Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team holds training camp in Singapore

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its strategic direction to the international presence of marine sports, the Abu Dhabi Modern Sailing Team, affiliated with Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, is heading to Singapore to hold an overseas training camp for the Optimist class from April 10 to 17.

This initiative aims to enhance technical performance and expand the sailors’ competitive experience.

The camp includes sailors Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Zayed Al Hosani, Hamad Al Muhairi, and Dhiab Al Muhairi, under the supervision of coach Albir Ahmed Tarhan, with team manager Khalifa Al Saadi accompanying the delegation.

The programme features advanced technical and tactical training sessions, along with exposure to different training schools, contributing to accelerated development and improved competitive readiness.

This camp aligns with the club’s vision of developing a new generation of sailors capable of competing at the international level, through investment in high-quality overseas training programmes and the adoption of global best practices, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for marine sports.