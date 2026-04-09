Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre launches eleven guidelines aligned with global best practices to enhance safety, sustainability

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre, the local authority responsible for supervising and regulating the handling of hazardous materials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the launch of 11 comprehensive guidelines for hazardous materials handling, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council. This qualitative step reflects the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the safety ecosystem, protecting the environment, unifying regulatory standards, and improving compliance efficiency in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with global standards for hazardous materials management.

The guidelines aim to raise the readiness of personnel in relevant entities and facilities and enable them to handle hazardous materials safely throughout all stages of handling, contributing to incident reduction and improved operational efficiency. The guidelines also focus on enhancing handling, storage, and transport practices to minimize environmental impact, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Khalfan Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Centre, affirmed that the launch of these guidelines marks a milestone in developing the regulatory framework for hazardous materials handling in the emirate, stating: “These guidelines were developed in accordance with international best practices, based on the Globally Harmonized System (GHS), Revision 11 making Abu Dhabi the first global application under this edition, which reinforces the emirate’s leadership in safety and regulatory governance.”

Al Mansoori noted that clear requirements and technical standards help create a transparent and attractive regulatory environment for the private sector and enhance investor confidence in Abu Dhabi’s adherence to local and international standards. He stressed that the Center continuously updates its requirements proactively to keep pace with global developments and foster innovation.

Eng. Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, stated that the launch of these guidelines represents a strategic step toward establishing an integrated quality and safety infrastructure in Abu Dhabi. He emphasised that unifying technical and regulatory references in line with global best practices enhances the efficiency of the regulatory system, raises compliance levels, and supports institutional integration among concerned entities.

He added, “These guidelines form a comprehensive regulatory framework that translates legislation and requirements into clear and applicable procedures, ensuring the safe and responsible handling of hazardous materials across all stages. They directly contribute to protecting lives, property, and the environment, while strengthening investor and partner confidence in Abu Dhabi’s regulatory environment, positively impacting its competitiveness and the sustainability of its economic growth.”

Al Shamsi further emphasised that the direct impact of these guidelines lies in raising the readiness of sectors, facilities, and transport modes operating in hazardous materials by defining roles and responsibilities, unifying supervision and control mechanisms, and enabling competent authorities to monitor compliance efficiently and accurately. This reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading model in applying the highest standards of safety, sustainability, and regulatory governance regionally and internationally.

These guidelines also reaffirm the Centre’s role as a trusted source of knowledge and a strategic partner for entities and facilities. They reflect the Center’s value that safety and sustainability are shared responsibilities. The guidelines serve as an enabling tool for facilities to support compliance, enhance competitiveness, and instil a proactive risk management culture.

The guidelines cover all stages of hazardous materials handling within Abu Dhabi, including import, export, transport, storage, manufacturing, packaging, commercial trading, processing, recycling, and final disposal. They also address hazardous materials classification, labelling, and safety data sheets, with clear definitions of roles, responsibilities, and regulatory requirements for each stage.

The launch of these guidelines aligns with the Centre’s vision for institutional leadership and linking international references to local realities, supporting the emirate’s competitiveness, strengthening partner confidence, and establishing an integrated system based on safety, sustainability, and proactive compliance.