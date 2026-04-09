UAE expresses solidarity with Angola, conveys condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Angola following heavy rainfall that led to flooding, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Angola over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.