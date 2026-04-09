Humaid bin Rashid visits ‘Ajman Avenue’

AJMAN, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Thursday conducted an inspection visit to “Ajman Avenue,” which includes the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society in Al Hamidiyah area.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid reviewed commercial projects and youth-led ventures in the area, in line with the leadership’s approach of maintaining close engagement with the community and directly assessing their needs.

He also visited a number of retail outlets at “Ajman Avenue” and exchanged friendly conversations with Emiratis, visitors and business owners.

The visit included a tour of the facility’s key components, including the Ajman Markets Cooperative branch, established at a cost of AED70 million and spanning 30,000 square metres. The complex features a cooperative hypermarket covering 10,000 square metres, 22 indoor retail outlets and 24 external shops, as well as a distinct outdoor space hosting 24 restaurants and cafés of varying sizes.

The visit reflects the Ajman Ruler’s ongoing commitment to monitoring projects and facilities that contribute to enhancing quality of life, addressing citizens’ needs, and strengthening service systems in line with the emirate’s comprehensive development.

The Ajman Ruler was accompanied during the tour by several Sheikhs and officials.