SEHA’s Tawam Hospital restores quality of life for patient with complex oral needs

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced a significant clinical achievement at Tawam Hospital with the successful oral rehabilitation of a 28-year-old patient with special needs who had suffered from severe jaw atrophy for more than a decade.

After an extended course of oral rehabilitation, and despite the complexity of her condition, the patient’s case was successfully treated at Tawam Hospital under the care of Dr Muwaffaq Al Ghafoor, through a comprehensive dental rehabilitation programme, which included the placement of implants under general anaesthesia.

Due to the severity of her condition and her special needs, she could not undergo treatment under local anaesthesia or within conventional clinical settings. She was living with an intellectual disability alongside advanced jaw atrophy, making dental implants placement and oral rehabilitation complex. This had significantly affected her ability to chew and speak, with a profound impact on her quality of life.

Dr. Muwaffaq Radeef Al Ani, Consultant in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Tawam Hospital, said, “This outcome highlights the importance of specialised, multidisciplinary care for patients facing complex medical and dental challenges. By combining advanced surgical techniques with safe anaesthesia and comprehensive rehabilitation, we were able to restore oral function and significantly improve the patient’s quality of life.”

Dr. Nouraddine Alhasan, Acting Division Chief at Tawam Hospital, added, “Oral rehabilitation extends far beyond dental health; it directly influences nutrition, general health, and self-confidence. We are proud to provide advanced solutions and dedicated support for patients with special needs and complex medical conditions across the UAE to ensure they receive care that upholds dignity and quality of life.”