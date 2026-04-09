UAE President attends wedding reception of Rashid Al Qubaisi

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended a wedding reception held to celebrate the marriage of Rashid Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi to the daughter of Saeed Rashid Sultan Al Muhairi.

His Highness congratulated the groom and his family, wishing him a happy and fulfilling married life.

The groom’s family expressed their appreciation to His Highness for sharing in their celebration, noting that his presence added to their joy on this special occasion.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

The reception featured traditional Emirati performances and heritage displays.