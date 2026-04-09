DP World Foundation delivers 17,800 food aid packages across eight countries

DUBAI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DP World, has delivered 17,800 essential food supply boxes across eight international locations, supporting approximately 45,000 people.

The initiative benefitted approximately 45,000 individuals across Algeria (Djen Djen and Djazair), Egypt (El-Fayoum City and Suez City) Ethiopia (Jigjiga and Qabribayah), Kenya (Mombasa), Pakistan (Karachi), Senegal (Dakar), Somalia (Bossaso), and Somaliland (Berbera, Boarama, Shiekh), with an investment exceeding US$ 1 million.

Delivered in close coordination with DP World’s local business units since early February, the programme reflects the Foundation’s ability to mobilise its international network to execute humanitarian assistance efficiently and at scale.

The Global Food Aid 2026 programme aims to address economic pressures and food access constraints faced by vulnerable families Working closely with local teams, the Foundation identified beneficiaries and coordinated distribution to ensure consistent delivery standards across diverse geographies. By working directly at the household level, the programme helps reduce immediate hardship while contributing to community stability and resilience.

Nasser Abdulla, Vice Chairman and CEO of DP World Foundation, said, “Access to essential food support remains a pressing need for many communities around the world. As we continue our global food aid efforts, particularly during Ramadan when the spirit of giving is most visible, we are working alongside our local business units to deliver practical and coordinated assistance to families who need it most. Our focus is on delivering practical support that responds to real needs.”

He added, “Our continued humanitarian efforts reaffirm a fundamental truth: no matter the scale of the challenges, they will not deter us from our mission, established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This truth remains a deeply rooted pillar of the UAE’s identity—resilient, enduring, and firm.”