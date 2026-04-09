Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon

ABU DHABI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned, in the strongest terms, the attacks carried out by Israel against a number of areas in Lebanon.

The Council, in a statement today, affirmed its categorical rejection of such aggression, warning of the grave dangers posed by this escalation and its serious repercussions for security and stability in the region. It called upon the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and to take immediate action to halt this aggression and ensure the protection of innocent civilians.

The Muslim Council of Elders expressed its solidarity with Lebanon, its government and people, and underscores the importance of strengthening dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions that guarantee security and stability, while sparing the peoples of the region further humanitarian suffering.