Victory Team to participate in 2026 UIM F1H2O World Championship

DUBAI, 9th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Victory Team has announced their participation in the F1H2O Grand Prix of Sardinia, which is set to open in Cagliari, Italy, from May 29th-31st, 2026. The event marks the start of the team’s campaign to defend its world title.

According to a statement released today by the UIM F1H2O World Championship organisers, Cagliari will host the 2026 season opener for the first time since 2004.

Last season, the Victory Team successfully raised the UAE flag by clinching the Formula 1 World Championship for the first time in their history. This was accompanied by a double achievement as the team also secured the XCAT World Championship title for the seventh time.

Ahmed Al Samaiti, Director of Sports Teams Department at Dubai International Marine Sports Club (DIMSC), explained that the team has renewed the contracts of drivers Shaun Torrente, Alec Weckstrom, and Ahmed Al Fahim. This decision comes in recognition of the successes achieved last season, particularly by Shaun Torrente, who secured his fourth individual world title and his first with the Victory Team. Al Samaiti noted that this season will be Torrente’s last before his retirement.

Al Samaiti expressed high confidence in the team’s ability to continue its streak of achievements and elevate the nation's standing in global arenas. He added that preparations for the new season have begun with high morale, focusing on collaborative teamwork and attention to the finest details to remain competitive for all titles.