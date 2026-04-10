Gold set for third weekly gain

NEW YORK, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold dipped on Friday but the metal stayed on course for a third consecutive weekly climb, as investors priced in earlier and deeper US rate cuts, supporting non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to US$4,759.54 per ounce as of 03:16 GMT. The metal, however, has gained 1.8% so far this week.

US gold futures for June delivery declined 0.7 percent to US$4,782.70.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.9 percent to US$75.74 per ounce, platinum dropped 2 percent to US$2,061.06, and palladium fell 1.2 percent to US$1,539.43.