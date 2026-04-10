Sharjah Cultural Forum honours 4 Egyptian writers in Cairo

SHARJAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the 25th edition of the Sharjah Cultural Forum was launched in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The forum honoured four Egyptian writers: novelist and short story writer Sayed Negm, critic Dr. Abdel Hakim Radi, critic and novelist Dr. Camelia Abdel Fattah, and short story writer Mohsen Younis.

The forum is held in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to honour literary figures who have contributed to Arab culture. This is the seventh time the forum has been held in Egypt, having previously honoured a number of Egyptian creative figures in its earlier editions.

The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Supreme Council of Culture in Cairo, in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs; Professor Ashraf Al-Azzazi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture in Egypt; Talal Abdullah, representative of the UAE Embassy in Egypt; and a large number of Egyptian and Arab writers, thinkers, and intellectuals.

In his address, Al Owais recalled the beginnings of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, noting that Egypt hosted the forum's first tour before it continued its long journey across the Arab world. He said, "We are delighted to meet today at the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum, in its 25th edition. This forum, whose first edition was launched here in Egypt, has continued its journey across the Arab world, celebrating Arab writers and literary figures through a cultural initiative sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in appreciation of those who wield the power of the written word and pursue noble endeavours."

Al Owais pointed out that the forum returns to Egypt for the seventh time, marking a bright milestone in the Arab cultural landscape and serving as a platform to celebrate thought and creativity, and to honour literary figures who have dedicated themselves to Arab culture, making giving a mission and knowledge a path to human advancement.

He said that this ceremony is dedicated to honouring a select group of Egyptian writers and intellectuals who have enriched Arab culture with profound thought and a broad humanistic vision, contributing to its continued relevance. He noted that the honour is a well-deserved recognition of Egypt's rich cultural heritage and its writers, intellectuals, and poets who, across generations, have formed a cornerstone of Arabic literature and a constant source of intellectual, enlightening, and aesthetic inspiration.

Al Owais emphasised that this honour is a powerful expression of the fruitful cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, stemming from the deep-rooted fraternal relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, under the wise leadership of both countries.

Dr. Ashraf Al-Azzazi said, "We meet today for a distinguished celebration within the framework of the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum initiative, which is under the generous patronage of the Ruler of Sharjah, and is managed by the Sharjah Department of Culture."

He added, "The Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum initiative seeks to honour prominent intellectual and cultural figures from across the Arab world. Beyond being a well-deserved tribute to those who lead the way in thought, creativity, and enlightenment in their homelands, it serves as an incentive and motivation for these intellectuals to produce more and continue enriching the Arab cultural scene with their distinguished intellectual works, serving their countries, societies, and the causes of their nation. It also acts as a message and inspiration to their peers to strive for greater brilliance and creativity."

Al-Azzazi noted, "The Sharjah Cultural Forum is establishing a new tradition of honouring and appreciating intellectuals. They are being honoured in their own countries and among their own people, which carries profound meaning and significance, as it also signifies a celebration of the countries and societies to which they belong.

Undoubtedly, an intellectual is a product of their environment; they were raised in it, influenced by it, interacted with it, and in turn influenced it. This reflects an appreciation for the cultural contributions of this society and its role in creating a suitable and stimulating environment for the creativity and brilliance of its intellectuals and thinkers."

Those honoured expressed their delight at the cultural recognition, affirming that Sharjah, thanks to the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, has become a leading pillar and the beating heart of Arab culture, nurturing creative writers, poets, and artists, and a center that embraces high-quality cultural initiatives that enhance communication among Arab intellectuals and contribute to disseminating thought and knowledge and showcasing Arab creativity on an Arab and international levels.

The attendees watched a documentary presentation depicting scenes from the Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum's visits to Egypt, recalling the history of the forum, which originated in Egypt and has toured the Arab world for more than twenty sessions.

The honouring ceremony was accompanied by an exhibition that included a number of publications from the Sharjah Department of Culture, including: Sharjah Cultural Magazine, Al Rafid Magazine, Al Qawafi Magazine, and Al Masrah Magazine, in addition to a number of books whose titles varied between poetry, novels, theater, criticism, and other creative titles, and the attendees were able to acquire the publications.