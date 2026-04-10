379 mounted patrols strengthen safety across Dubai in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, through its Mounted Police Station, conducted 379 mounted patrols across residential, commercial, and tourist areas during the first quarter of 2026, reinforcing safety and strengthening engagement with the community.

Lieutenant Colonel Dahi Al Jallaf, Acting Director of the Mounted Police Station, affirmed that the unit continues to enhance community connectivity while supporting safety efforts in coordination with police stations across the emirate.

Al Jallaf explained that “during the same period, mounted patrols contributed to securing 67 community events and six sporting events, underscoring their expanding role in both operational and community focused policing.”

He further noted that mounted patrols serve as a vital extension of Dubai Police’s patrol system, working alongside other units to maintain security, support field ability to access narrow and hard to reach locations that are beyond the reach of vehicle patrols, enabling them to pursue suspects and wanted individuals more effectively.

Al Jallaf added that the Mounted Police Station carries out a wide range of duties, including securing sports matches held across Dubai, participating in community events and public shows, organising endurance races, and supporting therapeutic training programmes for students.