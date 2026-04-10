Dubai’s CDA wins Social Excellence Award for family, neighbourhood initiatives

DUBAI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA) has secured first place at the fifth Social Excellence Award, in recognition of its efforts to design and implement impactful community initiatives that enhance quality of life and reinforce family and social cohesion across the UAE.

The award highlights CDA’s leading role in developing innovative, proactive and institutionally integrated models for community work that support family stability, promote social cohesion, and strengthen national values and identity, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The accolade was presented during a ceremony in Ras Al Khaimah, where CDA was recognised for two flagship initiatives.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme won first place in the Best Social Initiative – Year of Community (Institutions) category, while the Dubai Neighbourhood Councils initiative was honoured in the Outstanding Social Initiative in Promoting National Identity (Institutions) category.

Representing CDA at the ceremony were Mashhour Al Shamsi, Director of Strategy and Institutional Performance; Dr. Naeema Al Shamsi, Director of Family Development; and Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Head of Neighbourhood Councils and Community Centres.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme represents a pioneering national model that places the family at the centre of development priorities. It delivers an integrated framework to empower young people and support them in building stable family lives.

The programme offers a comprehensive package of initiatives, including psychological and social preparation to strengthen family communication and relationship awareness, financial education to help young people manage resources effectively, and financial and housing support that enables them to begin married life with confidence and stability.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Neighbourhood Councils initiative serves as an effective community platform that strengthens connections between residents and reinforces values of belonging and national identity. By providing interactive spaces and organising community-focused activities, the initiative brings neighbours together and supports daily social interaction.

It contributes to rebuilding neighbourhood relationships and strengthening family ties through a sustainable, people-centred approach that fosters social cohesion and creates a more integrated and stable community environment.

This achievement reflects CDA’s institutional strategy, built on social innovation and strong partnerships with government entities and the private sector.