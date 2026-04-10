Europe records second-warmest March on record, Copernicus says

GOLOGNE, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Last month was Europe's second-warmest March on record, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service, which also reported the second-highest global sea surface temperature for the month.

Globally, March ranked as the fourth-warmest since records began, with an average temperature of 13.94 degrees Celsius. That was 1.48 degrees above the estimated pre-industrial average for the month in 1850-1900 and 0.53 degrees above the 1991-2020 March average, the data showed.

The trend of extreme temperatures continued, Copernicus said. The warmest March on record was in 2024.

Europe saw particularly strong warming, with average temperatures of 5.88 degrees, or 2.27 degrees above the 1991-2020 baseline. While much of the continent was drier than average, heavy rainfall led to flooding in parts of the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

The Arctic recorded a record low for March sea ice extent, at 5.7 percent below average, the lowest ever observed for the month, according to Copernicus.

Global sea surface temperatures averaged 20.97 degrees, the second-highest level ever recorded for March.