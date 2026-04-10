'Al Ain Equestrian' accounts for 47% of Arabian horse races

AL AIN, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Equestrian Club said it staged 123 races this season, accounting for 47 percent of Arabian horse races held in the UAE.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee and General Supervisor of the races, said the club’s strong performance reflects an integrated work system aligned with its leadership’s vision to maintain its standing and support the success of the sport.

He said the club continues to serve as a key qualifying platform for purebred Arabian horse races on its dirt track, attracting strong attendance and high-calibre competition from leading horses in the UAE and abroad.

Al Rahmani added that the race programme has expanded to 14 meetings per season from five a decade ago, highlighting the sector’s growth.

He said the club aims to meet the expectations of owners, trainers and jockeys by facilitating participation and maintaining professional standards, supported by modern facilities, advanced infrastructure and spectator amenities designed to enhance attendance and provide a family-friendly experience.