ADX leads listed companies at Global Investors Roadshow in Hong Kong

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and its listed companies are heading to Hong Kong for its annual Global Investor Outreach from 14th to 16th April.

This roadshow will be held on the sidelines of the HSBC Global Investment Summit 2026.

Hong Kong will be the ADX’s first international stop for 2026, connecting international capital with the high-growth opportunities emerging from the UAE’s capital.

This mission reinforces the long-standing, mutually respectful relationship between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong—two of the world’s most sophisticated financial hubs. Both markets have shared a commitment to foster closer cross-border business and investment collaboration.

This outreach focuses on the specific growth trajectories of ADX-listed entities and highlights the ADX’s market infrastructure offering as one of the top 20 global exchanges and the second-largest in the region by market capitalisation (over US$850 billion).

The visit to Hong Kong reflects the positive synergy between Middle Eastern capital and Asian institutional expertise. The roadshow allows the ADX to present its diversified investment offerings across dividend-yielding sectors and high-growth industries.

“Hong Kong is an important gateway for global capital, and our annual roadshow reflects the strong, ongoing relationship we have built with the investor community there," said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group. "Investors are increasingly looking toward Abu Dhabi not just as a safe haven, but also as a primary engine of alpha in sectors ranging from renewable energy, AI, utilities, healthcare, and fintech. Our presence in Hong Kong is a proactive response to the global investment community’s appetite for diversified, high-yield opportunities."

Alnuaimi said that the group's participation aims to offer direct exposure to Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation, offering a transparent platform for investors to engage with blue-chip companies and understand the compelling investment opportunities available across the market.

Amid global market volatility, the ADX continues to be a resilient yet vibrant investment gateway, supported by Abu Dhabi’s AA/Aa2 credit ratings and a stable regulatory environment. Investors’ confidence in the ADX is validated by the heightened trading activity and volume.

The ADX Group achieved significant growth in 2025, with market capitalisation surpassing AED3.13 trillion (a 4.6 percent increase from 2024) and total trading value rising 12.6 percent to exceed AED385 billion.

The average trading value in 2025 increased by 12.1 percent to AED1.52 billion. Foreign investors’ trading value rose by 13.8 percent, and institutional investors accounted for 78 percent of the total trading value.