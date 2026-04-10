Head of Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management team visits those affected by Iranian attacks

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management team (ADCMC), reaffirmed the Emirate’s commitment to continuous on-the-ground monitoring of the health response during his visit to people affected by the Iranian attacks.

Al Muhairi reviewed the effectiveness of treatment plans and ensured the delivery of the highest standards of integrated care.

He was accompanied by Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ADCMC; Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC); and Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, CEO at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), and several government officials.

During the visit, the delegation met with injured patients and their families, gathering feedback on medical services and reiterating that community safety remains the central objective of Abu Dhabi’s crisis management strategy, and the primary focus of its policies and procedures, regardless of the pace of regional developments.

Al Muhairi emphasised the need to mobilise all logistical and medical capabilities to accelerate recovery efforts. He expressed his pride in their high morale and wished them a speedy recovery.

He noted that the efficiency of the medical response reflects Abu Dhabi’s robust infrastructure and proactive planning. He expressed confidence in the rehabilitation pathways and advanced standards provided by the SSMC, which support a comprehensive recovery process.

He also commended the professionalism of the medical and administrative staff and their commitment to their humanitarian mission, emphasising that such capabilities are fundamental to safeguarding society and that their empowerment lies at the core of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management system.

The delegation said effective coordination across sectors remains key to ensuring a flexible and efficient response, adding that authorities continue to monitor recovery indicators and provide support to those affected until full recovery.

They also noted that the ADCMC continues to closely monitor recovery indicators to ensure the sustained quality of life and provide support to those affected until full recovery.