ICERAI 2026 conference attracts 278 researchers from 24 countries

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The annual International Conference on Electrical, Electronics, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Informatics (ICERAI 2026), which concluded on Thursday, attracted 278 researchers from 24 countries.

Organised by the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), the three-day event focused on the latest theoretical and practical developments across a wide range of disciplines, including electrical and electronic engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, computing, informatics, and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and data science.

ICERAI serves as a global platform for academics, researchers, and industry professionals to share their research findings, discuss recent advancements, and explore future research directions across interdisciplinary fields.

Prof Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK, said that the conference is a global platform for exchanging ideas, presenting research, and exploring future directions across interdisciplinary domains.

He affirmed that even in times of disruption, the pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and international collaboration must continue.

Dr. Ali Al Ataby, Department Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, School of Engineering and Computing at AURAK, and the organising chair of the conference, said 74 out of 123 submitted papers were accepted following a rigorous peer-review process, adding that the research presented offers solutions with the potential for broad real-world impact.

Awards were presented for outstanding papers. The paper on "Impact of Dynamic Pricing on Stakeholder's Welfare Using Storage Under a Virtual Power Plant Operation in Demand Response" won first place in the Best Paper category.

The Best Student Presented Paper Award went to the paper "A Hybrid CNN-SVR Framework for Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Estimation Using Photoplethysmography Signals". Finally, the paper on "Breast Cancer Prediction from Breast Ultrasound Images Using Deep Learning" was declared the winner of the Best Presented Paper Award (non-student).