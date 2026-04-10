Ajman Chamber encourages food factories to innovate, increase productivity

AJMAN, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, said that the chmaber is stepping up efforts to support private sector companies in the food, beverage and manufacturing sectors.

Al Suwaidi said the chamber is encouraging firms to boost productivity in line with high-quality standards, strengthen food supply chain sustainability and adopt advanced technologies in manufacturing and packaging.

He made the remarks during a visit to the factory of Al Amir Food Industries in Ajman, where he was accompanied by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber. The delegation was received by Amir Ranani, owner and CEO of the factory.

Al Suwaidi said the chamber adopts an action plan to intensify field visits to leading industrial facilities in the emirate to review production levels, noting that Ajman is home to a wide range of factories exporting to global markets, supporting food sector growth and food security.

The delegation inspected the factory departments and production lines and reviewed the expansion plans aimed at increasing output and boosting exports to local and international markets.

Ranani outlined the factory’s use of advanced technologies and initiatives to meet local and global market requirements and support food security, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2031.

He also praised Ajman Chamber’s role in supporting manufacturers, enhancing productivity and helping companies expand their export capacity.