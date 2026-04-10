RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Canada

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Friday received Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, held at the RAK Ruler's palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, H.H. Sheikh Saud underscored the strength of UAE-Canada ties and the shared commitment to further developing cooperation in support of mutual interests and prosperity.

He praised the ambassador’s efforts in fostering bilateral relations across various fields and wished him success in his future duties.

Panday expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, commending the UAE’s regional and international standing and the support he received during his tenure.