Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 3rd round to begin in Fujairah Saturday

FUJAIRAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Round 3 of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (No-Gi) will get underway in Fujairah on Saturday, marking another key stage in the season as top clubs and athletes continue to push for top position in the overall standings.

The championship continues to support the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE with regular competitions and strategic planning, helping to expand participation and raise the overall level of the sport.

This round gives athletes an important opportunity to test their readiness, both physically and technically. No-Gi matches are faster and require quick reactions, making focus and decision-making especially important. This helps athletes improve their performance and adapt to different styles of competition.

“We are seeing steady growth in participation at Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship rounds, which shows the success of efforts to expand the sport and attract more athletes," said Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. "This also raises the level of competition and gives athletes a strong platform to develop in a professional environment.”

Al Ain Club athlete Theyab Alnuaimi (adults, 62kg, brown belt) said, “This round is different, as No-Gi matches are faster and require quick decisions. Athletes need to stay fully focused throughout, as even small mistakes can make a difference. At the same time, the championship gives us a good chance to test ourselves against different opponents, which helps us improve our performance and gain experience.”

The championship continues to grow as one of the key competitions on the local jiu-jitsu calendar, providing a strong platform for competition and development while helping prepare a new generation of athletes to represent the UAE at regional and international levels.