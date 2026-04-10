25 real estate entities win 'Real Estate Excellence Award' in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) has honoured 25 real estate entities that won the “Real Estate Excellence Award,” in recognition of their efforts in advancing the real estate sector and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading global investment destination.

The ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Department, along with department directors and representatives of real estate institutions operating in the emirate.

The ceremony included the recognition of sponsors and winners across the various categories of the 2025 Real Estate Excellence Award.

In the Real Estate Development Companies category, the winners were: Al Thuraya Real Estate Company and Asas Real Estate Company.

In the Real Estate Offices category, the winners were: Al Deqqa Real Estate Office, Sama Al Sharjah Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Shamali Real Estate Office, Qasr Al Shuhd Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Sharqi Real Estate Office, Mohammed Al Youha Real Estate Office, and Al Shahiq Real Estate Office.

In the Administrative Supervision Services Companies for Owners’ Associations category, the winners were: Al Mudeer Administrative Supervision Services Company, Pluto Company, and Al Afzal Company.

Al-Shamsi stated that the award is not merely a recognition platform, but a message of appreciation for those who have contributed sincerely to the development of this vital sector.

He noted that the award serves as a key driver for innovation, the advancement of professional standards, and the promotion of a culture of positive competition among entities operating in Sharjah’s real estate market.

He added that the department values the significant role of its strategic partners and supporting entities in the success of the award, praising the efforts of its employees as the cornerstone of its achievements.