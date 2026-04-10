Moaaz Mohamed to become first UAE boxer at Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026

DUBAI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Boxing Federation announced that boxer Moaaz Wael Mohamed will compete at the Youth Olympic Games Dakar 2026, becoming the first Emirati boxer to represent the country at an Olympic event.

Moaaz will compete in the 70 kg category.

Anas Nasser Al Otaiba, President of the UAE Boxing Federation, said that Moaaz's selection marked a milestone for boxing in the UAE and reflected the development of the sport at the national level.

He added that participation in Dakar 2026 reflects the progress of the national programme and its growing ability to produce athletes capable of competing at the highest international level.

The Youth Olympic Games represent one of the most important stages for emerging athletes worldwide, and Moaaz’s participation ensures that the UAE will be represented in Olympic-style boxing at this level for the first time.