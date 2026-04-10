Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister discuss regional, international developments

DOHA, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday to discuss regional and international developments, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

During the meeting at Lusail Palace, both sides welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire, emphasising its importance in de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional stability.

They also stressed the need for joint efforts with international parties to solidify and build upon the agreement, leading to a lasting peace accord that guarantees regional security, the stability of supply chains, and the continued flow of global energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

The British Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the State of Qatar, affirming his country's full solidarity and support for Qatar's measures aimed at preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability.