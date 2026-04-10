Google launches new Gemini update supporting 3D models, interactive simulations

WASHINGTON, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Google has launched a new update to its artificial intelligence chatbot “Gemini”, enabling the creation of 3D models and dynamic simulations.

In a statement, the company said the new feature allows users to rotate generated models and adjust their elements via control sliders, or input different values to modify simulation behaviour in real time. Users can also zoom in and interact with models from multiple angles, enhancing understanding of complex scientific concepts.

The update includes advanced live simulation features, allowing the AI to transform technical data and documents into visual interfaces and mini-applications, while also handling programming and design tasks.

The company explained that users can access the feature by selecting the “Pro” model from the input bar, then requesting a simulation or interactive model, followed by clicking the “View visualisation” option in the response.

The update comes amid an accelerating race among AI companies to develop language models into interactive educational tools that go beyond traditional text, offering practical experiences that support learning, particularly in academic and educational settings.