University of Sharjah launches 6th Teaching and Learning Forum

SHARJAH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS), through the Institute of Leadership in Higher Education, organised the 6th Teaching and Learning Forum, which focused on community-engaged teaching and learning and highlighted approaches that connect academic learning with the real world. The forum provided a platform for faculty members to share their experiences and explore innovative teaching practices.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, emphasized that this forum reflects the university’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating a positive impact in higher education. He affirmed that the university’s role extends beyond teaching and conducting research to actively contributing to shaping the future of society and enhancing its ability to address future challenges.

He also explained that this year’s forum highlights several key themes, most notably: industry-sector learning partnerships, service learning, community-based participatory research, and curriculum design for employability.

He added that these themes go beyond being merely academic topics for discussion; rather, they represent strategic directions that will shape how students are prepared for leadership, innovation, and community engagement. He further emphasised that the university aims to build an educational model based on three core pillars: authentic experiential learning, impactful research, and a university that is deeply rooted in community and actively engaged.

Prof. Nouar Tabet, Acting Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Sharjah, pointed out that education is not limited to the acquisition and dissemination of knowledge but also extends to its practical application in serving society. In this context, he emphasized the role of faculty members in building bridges between universities and communities and in advancing learning through community engagement.

Dr. Maria Soledad, Chair of the UNESCO Open Educational Movement for Latin America and Visiting Researcher at the Research Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences (RIHSS), University of Sharjah, addressed shared futures in open education and highlighted good practices drawn from evidence-based academic networks to achieve meaningful impact for all.

She also emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation between universities and international organizations, particularly UNESCO, to develop unified educational policies that support high-quality outcomes.

The forum featured a series of sessions on community-engaged teaching and learning. These sessions explored the design and implementation of interprofessional education initiatives at the medical campus.

Participants also highlighted community engagement as an approach to activating applied learning in service of the community. In addition, they discussed building workforce partnerships in health professions education and examined community-based learning approaches for designing effective, evidence-based health communication campaigns.

The forum concluded with a panel discussion aimed at sharing ideas and best practices in community-engaged teaching and learning.