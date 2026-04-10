UAE to host Annual Meetings of World Bank Group and IMF 2029 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has announced that it will host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Abu Dhabi, in yet another vote of international confidence in the country’s economy.

The move will further reinforce the UAE’s position as a global financial hub as well as a key partner in supporting the stability of the international economic system and shaping its future direction.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said: “In a global vote that reflects international confidence and underscores the UAE’s strong financial standing, the United Arab Emirates has been chosen to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi, a clear reflection of the strength and capability of its people.”

His Highness added: These global meetings bring together central bank governors and finance ministers from 190 countries and serve as a key platform to shape global financial stability policies and define the future of the international economy.

H.H. said: Proud of the United Arab Emirates, proud of its economic and financial talent, proud of its growing global standing, and proud of the trust it continues to earn from the world, day after day.

The UAE was selected to host the global event after securing the highest number of votes as part of an international evaluation process, demonstrating global trust in the country’s economic power, institutional readiness, and its stable and resilient economic environment.

The decision is also a testament to the UAE’s balanced fiscal and monetary policies, advanced infrastructure, and extensive experience in hosting major international events, further strengthening its role as a global platform for multilateral economic dialogue.

The hosting also builds on the UAE’s track record in organising such meetings, having previously hosted the same event in Dubai in 2003.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund is in line with the country’s strategic vision of strengthening international partnerships and reinforcing its role as a key hub supporting global financial and economic stability.

H.H. noted that the UAE will continue to bolster its position in shaping the future of the global economy through an approach driven by openness, cooperation, and flexible fiscal as well as economic policies that stimulate growth and stability.

Sheikh Maktoum added: “This global event will provide a significant platform to promote constructive financial and economic dialogue among countries worldwide. We are committed to providing an ideal environment that leads to tangible outcomes supporting sustainable development and strengthening global financial and economic integration.”

Hosting this major international gathering, Sheikh Maktoum said, also showcases the UAE’s readiness, backed by its sophisticated infrastructure and proven organisational expertise, to serve as a global centre for economic decision-making and an effective platform for building international partnerships that shape the future of the global economy.

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund are among the world’s most important economic gatherings, bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, policymakers and experts from more than 190 countries.

Every year, the meetings provide an ideal setting to discuss global economic priorities, including growth prospects, financial stability, sustainable development and challenges facing the global economy.

Therefore, hosting this event carries significant strategic importance for the UAE, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner in international economic decision-making.

The decision also builds on the UAE’s active role in supporting multilateral cooperation, fostering constructive dialogue between advanced and emerging economies.

Through such platforms, the country seeks to accelerate efforts to develop innovative solutions to global economic challenges while also promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth worldwide.