GCC welcomes Lebanese Cabinet decision on state authority in Beirut

RIYADH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Albudaiwi, welcomed a decision issued by the Lebanese Cabinet calling on the army and security forces to strengthen the state’s full control over the governorate of Beirut and restrict weapons exclusively to legitimate authorities.

Albudaiwi said the decision represents an important step toward reinforcing Lebanon’s sovereignty and strengthening its legitimate institutions, contributing to the preservation of security and stability and safeguarding the safety of citizens and residents.

He reaffirmed the GCC’s consistent position in support of Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity, stressing that the move aligns with the aspirations of the Lebanese people for security, stability, and development.