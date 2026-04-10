Entry/Exit System becomes fully operational across all Schengen countries

BRUSSELS, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Today marks a significant milestone in European border security as the Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes fully operational across all Schengen countries.

The EES is an advanced technological system that will digitally record the entries and exits of non-EU nationals travelling to 29 European countries for short stays. The EES gathers biographical and biometric data as well as other travel information, replacing the previous system of passport stamping. It provides reliable data on border crossings, systematically detecting overstayers as well as cases of document and identity fraud.

The system began its progressive roll-out in October 2025. Since its introduction, more than 52 million entries and exits were registered, with over 27,000 refusals of entry, of which almost 700 persons were identified as posing a security threat to the Union. With the EES functioning at full capacity, registering a traveller takes on average only 70 seconds, which is a very short time period for non-EU citizens considering the high added value of entering the EU.

As of today, the System is deployed across all EU external border crossing points. The Commission remains in close contact with Member States on the implementation of the EES.

Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Henna Virkkunen, said: “The Entry/Exit System marks a major step forward in strengthening the security of the EU and its citizens. It equips our external borders with modern, interoperable and highly advanced technological systems, reflecting Europe's commitment to ensuring strong protection of our external borders and overall security. It will enable authorities to identify risks in real time, tackle overstays more effectively and reinforce trust in the Schengen area.”

Magnus Brunner, Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, said: “The Entry/Exit System marks a major milestone in modernising and strengthening the security of Europe's external borders. With the EES, we are taking control of who enters and leaves the EU, when and where. The security of EU citizens remains our highest priority, and the EES delivers on this commitment.”