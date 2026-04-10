Dubai International Marine Club announces formation of Supreme Organising Committee for 35th Al Gaffal Race

DUBAI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has announced the formation of the Supreme Organising Committee for the 35th edition of the Al Gaffal Race for 60 feet dhows, to be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The decision was taken during the club’s second regular Board of Directors meeting for 2026.

The newly formed Supreme Organising Committee will be chaired by Dr. Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar, with Saif Juma Al Suwaidi serving as Vice-Chairman. Its members include Khalid Khamis bin Dismal, Khalid Ali Al Balooshi, and Mohammed Abdullah Harib, CEO of Dubai International Marine Club, while Mohammed Fadhel Al Sadi has been appointed as Committee Rapporteur.

Dr. Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continued support for marine sports in Dubai, especially the Al Gaffal Race, which continues its successful journey in line with the vision of its founder, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He said that the Al Gaffal Race, since its launch in 1991, has established itself as one of the oldest and most prominent heritage marine sporting events in the Gulf region and the Arab world, reflecting the commitment of the UAE leadership to preserving national heritage and passing on the values and traditions of past generations.

He added that the race embodies the deep connection between the people of the UAE and the sea, which, for generations, has been a source of livelihood and prosperity, while also serving as a platform for sporting competition and community engagement.

In light of current regional developments, the Board of Directors said the Supreme Organising Committee will oversee ongoing monitoring and assessment to ensure the safety of all participants and organisers. Accordingly, the race is proposed to take place on a date between 16 and 31 May, subject to continuous evaluation.

The committee is also developing contingency plans in line with the evolving situation, while ensuring logistical and technical readiness and maintaining coordination with relevant government entities to secure the race course in line with the highest public safety standards.

Launched in 1991 as a tribute to the UAE’s maritime heritage, the Al Gaffal Race remains a symbol of national identity and an authentic expression of the country’s rich seafaring legacy. The club said preparations for the 35th edition are ongoing and will continue to ensure the race is delivered in a manner befitting its history and status, once conditions allow.

Over the years, the Al Gaffal Race has evolved into a major heritage maritime event, drawing more than 3,000 participants each year in a unique sporting and cultural spectacle. Spanning over 50 nautical miles, the race recreates the traditional return journey from the pearl diving season.

The Dubai International Marine Club organised the 34th edition of the race on 2 May last year, with more than 110 dhows taking part. Zilzal 25 claimed the title, crossing the finish line off Burj Al Arab to secure its fourth victory.