'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3': 100 tonne-aid aircraft lands in Al Arish to support Gaza Strip as part of 'Humaid Air Bridge'

AL ARISH, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates continues its humanitarian efforts to support the people in the Gaza Strip, with the arrival of a new aid aircraft in the Egyptian city of Al Arish carrying 100 tonnes of urgent relief supplies, as part of the “Humaid Air Bridge.”

This comes as part of its ongoing support to alleviate the humanitarian suffering faced by the residents of the Strip.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, helping to meet the basic needs of affected families amid the current humanitarian conditions.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish received the shipment upon arrival, where it was transported and stored at the UAE’s humanitarian logistics centre in Al Arish, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip according to established mechanisms, ensuring its swift delivery to beneficiaries.

The continuation of the “Humaid Air Bridge” reflects the UAE’s firm commitment to providing urgent relief support to the Palestinian people and strengthening the humanitarian response to the challenges and difficult conditions in the Strip.

''Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'' has continued its humanitarian efforts since its launch through various channels—air, land, and sea—providing food, relief, and medical aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, embodying the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian approach of extending a helping hand and supporting brotherly nations in times of crisis.