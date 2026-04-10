Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority organises 1st Community Responder forum to reinforce culture of volunteerism

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA) has organised the first Community Responder forum for volunteer work at Al Azm Hall, located within its administration complex, as part of the second phase of the ''Our Community is Prepared'' campaign.

Present at the event were Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director General, ADCDA, along with several senior officials and strategic partners.

In his opening remarks, Brigadier Salem Al Dhaheri emphasised that the forum promotes a culture of volunteerism and strengthening community cohesion.

He noted that volunteer work has become a key pillar in supporting the safety ecosystem through the integration of roles among various entities within a sustainable institutional framework that contributes to protecting public safety and protecting property and enhancing quality of life across the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He further highlighted the authority’s commitment to preparing qualified volunteer cadres, supporting civil defence teams and partners, and promoting a culture of prevention as a way of life, thereby enhancing community readiness and its ability to respond effectively to various emergencies.

He added that the launch of the Community Responder application represents a significant step toward empowering community members and enhancing their active participation by equipping them through accredited training programmes. This, in turn, supports faster response times and improves the efficiency of incident handling, in line with international best practices.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri also expressed appreciation to the strategic partners for their role in supporting the General Framework for Volunteer Work, commending the contributions of: Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters (GHQ); Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO); the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority – Abu Dhabi; the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Emirates Foundation’s SANID Programme; Wajeb Volunteer Association; Zayed Volunteer Search and Rescue Team; and Al Ain Volunteer Rescue Team.

The forum included an introductory presentation on the Community Responder application and its registration process, in addition to showcasing the training programmes designed for volunteers, aimed at qualifying them in accordance with the highest professional standards.

The forum also featured a panel discussion addressing ways to enhance volunteer work, focusing on ensuring volunteer safety, clarifying role protocols and responsibilities, and supporting the effective implementation of volunteer initiatives. The discussion also highlighted the importance of training volunteers in occupational safety as a key component of the public safety system.