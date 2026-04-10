Louvre Abu Dhabi launches series of weekly workshops, daily expert-led guided tours

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi invites visitors to explore its collection and exhibitions through a series of weekly workshops and daily complimentary expert-led guided tours, including a selection of newly launched tours and ongoing thematic tours, offering fresh perspectives on the museum’s galleries and exhibitions.

Designed for curious minds and art enthusiasts, these tours provide insights into art history, ideas and cultural dialogue guided by knowledgeable museum educators and inspired by the museum’s collection.

The curated programme offers opportunities to experience Louvre Abu Dhabi in new ways, with free workshops and guided tours running until the end of June.

Drawing at the Museum is an immersive, educator-led session that invites participants to slow down and sharpen their observational drawing skills through close engagement with artworks from the museum’s collection. Each session begins with a 30‑minute introduction to a focused drawing technique, such as line, proportion or composition, before moving into the galleries for approximately 90 minutes of guided drawing from selected works.

Storytelling Tours feature:

• UAE-Inspired (Tuesdays): visitors explore objects found in the UAE that highlight Emirati Cultural identity, heritage, artistic expression and cultural exchanges. Giuseppe Penone’s Propagation (2016) is a contemporary work explored in the UAE Inspired tour, prompting reflection on materiality, natural growth, and the artistic process.

• Take me to Asia (Wednesdays): an exploration of the richness of Asian art across the continent spanning different periods and discovering materials, techniques and themes that defined Asian visual culture. Winged Dragon (North China, 450–250 BCE) is a bronze sculpture featured in Take Me to Asia tour, highlighting the symbolism and refined craftsmanship of ancient Asian art.

• Women in Art (Thursdays): where visitors explore the representation of women in art across cultures and time periods. Through selected artworks, such as the Woman dressed in a woolen garment, from Bactria, visitors will discover how women have been portrayed in different roles—as symbols, individuals, and figures within society.

• Islamic Art Motifs (Fridays): learn the wealth of Islamic art through its distinctive visual language, focusing on key motifs such as geometry, arabesque, and calligraphy. Monumental Lion (Spain or Southern Italy, 1000–1200) is a major Islamic artwork featured in the Islamic Art Motifs tour, showcasing rich symbolism, masterful craftsmanship, and cross Mediterranean cultural exchange.

• From the Philippines (Saturdays): A special thematic visit featuring three exceptional artworks on loan from the Philippines. The tour features Juan Luna’s 19th‑century painting Una Bulaqueña, Philippines’ national treasure reflecting later cultural identity.

• Animals in Art (Sundays): This tour explores the presence of animals in art across cultures and time periods. Visitors will discover how animals have been represented as symbols of power, companions in daily life, spiritual beings, and sources of artistic inspiration.

Guided Tours feature:

• Discover Louvre Abu Dhabi (Daily): an engaging tour offers an introduction to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collection guiding visitors through artwork from different cultures and time periods.

articipants will discover shared human stories and connections across civilizations from ancient artworks such as the Two‑Headed Monumental Statue (Aïn Ghazal, Jordan, c. 6500 BCE), one of the earliest known large-scale representations of the human form, to modern art.

• Picasso, the Figure (Daily): Explore Pablo Picasso’s ongoing engagement with the human figure, tracing its transformation across different periods of his artistic career. Through selected works, visitors will discover how Picasso reinterpreted the body—shifting between realism, abstraction, and expressive distortion.