UAE hosting 2029 WBG-IMF Annual Meetings reflects global confidence in national economic model, bolstering state role in international stability

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The selection of the United Arab Emirates to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Abu Dhabi reflects strong international confidence in the UAE’s economy and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the global financial system and a leading financial centre shaping future economic dialogue.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “The UAE’s successful bid to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund reflects the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. It builds on a clear approach centred on strengthening international cooperation with countries and global institutions, reinforcing the UAE’s role in addressing regional and international challenges and supporting a more sustainable global system.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “The UAE has secured the hosting of these high-level international meetings for the second time, following the 2003 Annual Meetings, marking an important step in the country’s ongoing global engagement.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “This achievement reflects a strong track record in hosting major international events, including Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28, which delivered the UAE Consensus, alongside active participation in key global platforms such as the G20. It reinforces the UAE’s position as a trusted partner and a contributor to advancing multilateral cooperation.”

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan added: “The broad international support, reflected in the highest voting score, underscores global confidence in the UAE’s ability to host and deliver this event. It also highlights the strength of the country’s economic environment and the effectiveness of its fiscal and economic policies. Hosting the meetings creates a clear opportunity to build on this progress and further strengthen the UAE’s role as a global hub for partnership and development.”

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said: “Hosting the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund marks a significant national milestone for the UAE and reflects the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership in advancing a consistent approach centred on strengthening international partnerships and fostering trust and cooperation with the global community. This achievement underscores the UAE’s continued success in building solid foundations for joint action across various levels.”

Headded: “The UAE’s selection to host this global event reflects the prominent position it has attained in the financial and economic spheres, driven by its pioneering economic model, balanced fiscal and monetary policies, and a stable, growth-oriented economic environment. This milestone further reinforces the UAE’s pivotal role as a global platform for financial and economic dialogue and a trusted partner in supporting international development.”

Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, said: “The United Arab Emirates is an active partner in advancing global financial governance and plays a leading role in developing practical solutions to economic challenges. Hosting the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund reflects its continued efforts to strengthen international financial cooperation and support global growth.”

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, said: “The UAE’s hosting of the 2029 Annual Meetings reflects the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and underscores the effectiveness of the country’s development and economic approach, which is based on openness, strengthening international partnerships, and reinforcing its leading role in supporting global financial stability. The selection of the UAE to host this international gathering recognises its national achievements and global successes, the efficiency of its financial system, and reaffirms the strength of its monetary policies, which have enhanced its ability to lead major transformations in the global financial landscape.”

He added: “At the Central Bank, we reaffirm our firm commitment to leveraging this international platform to consolidate the UAE’s position as a hub for global financial decision-making, enhance strategic dialogue with our partners at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as regional and international counterparts, and work collectively to develop proactive solutions to address changes in the global financial system, ensuring sustainable economic prosperity for the international community.”

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “Hosting the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Abu Dhabi in 2029 underscores the strong global confidence in the UAE’s economic model, which has proven its ability to ensure stability, growth, and prosperity under different conditions.

“The UAE is not just a business and investment hub, but a fully integrated ecosystem guided by an ambitious vision, clear policies, and regulatory frameworks that meet the needs of all stakeholders. Our economic model is supported by long-term approach to manage capital, and ongoing follow-up to keep pace with developments and take the necessary and appropriate measures to tackle different economic cycles and emerging trends influencing the socio-economic development. These factors have formed a solid foundation that enhances the UAE’s high credibility in global capital flows and reinforces its role as a reliable, trusted partner in enhancing the stability and growth of the international economic system”.

Al Zaabi added: “This hosting further cements the position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in global economic decision-making by contributing to shaping the future of international economy. This is achieved by advancing dialogue toward practical solutions that enhance productivity, support the smooth flow of trade and capital, and address structural transformations in the global economy with confidence, discipline, and determination to create long-term value for the UAE and its partners around the world.”