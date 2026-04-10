UAE participation in FIDAE 2026 reflects growing confidence in Emirati defence industries

SANTIAGO, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President José Antonio Kast of Chile inaugurated the International Air, Space, Defence and Security Exhibition (FIDAE 2026) in Santiago. FIDAE is the most significant aerospace and defence exhibition in Latin America, biennially bringing the global industry together at the Pudahuel Air Base in the Chilean capital.

During his tour of the exhibition, the Chilean President visited the pavilion of the EDGE Group, where he praised the UAE’s high-quality participation and the advanced technologies and innovative solutions it offers within the defence and security sectors.

Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, stated that the UAE’s participation in this international event represents a prominent strategic milestone, reflecting its ambitious vision to build qualitative international partnerships in advanced technology and innovation to enhance global security and stability systems.

Al Neyadi explained that the debut of EDGE Group at this prestigious event in South America embodies the growing confidence in advanced UAE capabilities within the defence industries sector. He added that it reflects a strategic vision focused on developing integrated solutions capable of anticipating and responding to future challenges with high efficiency, contributing to the UAE’s leading position on the global stage.

He further noted that relations between the UAE and Chile are witnessing increasing momentum and significant development, driven by a shared will to enhance cooperation in the economic, technical, and investment fields. He emphasised that Chile is an important strategic partner for the UAE in Latin America, given its open economy and environment that supports innovation and international trade.

The ambassador stressed the UAE’s belief in the importance of building bridges of cooperation between nations, noting that partnerships based on knowledge and technology transfer are a fundamental pillar for addressing global challenges and achieving shared development and prosperity.

He concluded by reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to continue working with partners in Chile and Latin American countries to develop cooperation in vital sectors, supporting efforts to achieve stability and sustainable development at both regional and international levels.