Rain expected across scattered areas Saturday

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for Saturday, with convective clouds likely to bring rainfall to various parts of the country.

Light to moderate winds, occasionally freshening and reaching speeds of 40 km/h, may cause blowing dust. Marine conditions will be generally light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, becoming rough at times in association with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman will remain light to moderate.