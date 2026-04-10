UAE condemns terrorist attack on military base in Northeastern Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military base in Borno state, in the northeast of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, reiterating its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Nigeria over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.