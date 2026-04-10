UAE Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation confirms extensive international, Asian participation for 2026

DUBAI, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Bodybuilding Federation (EBBF) has approved a comprehensive agenda of local, continental, and international championships for the remainder of the year, highlighting a significant expansion in global participation.

Chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, the Federation’s meeting confirmed that the IFBB World Bodybuilding Championships, scheduled to take place in Ajman from 30th September to 5th October, will lead the international calendar.

The 2026 agenda features a series of high-profile events, including the Star Academy Bodybuilding and Physique Championship in Abu Dhabi this July, and the FISU World University Powerlifting Championship to be hosted by the University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Federation from July 22–26, 2026.

The Federation also announced the launch of the "Al Majid" Championship in November, alongside the established Emirates Championship in Dubai, which serves as a vital platform for discovering young talent for national teams.

Other key events include the Special Olympics UAE Games for powerlifting in Abu Dhabi and the "Binous Classic" in Dubai, recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious competitions in terms of prize value.

On the international stage, UAE national teams are set to compete in the Asian Armwrestling Championships in Kyrgyzstan, the Asian Bench Press Championships in Qatar, the World Armwrestling Championships in India, and the 2026 Asian Open & Masters Classic & Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia