European carbon emissions fall 1.3 percent in 2025

BRUSSELS, 10th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission stated today that carbon dioxide emissions regulated under the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) decreased by 1.3 percent in 2025, keeping the bloc on track to achieve its 2030 target of a 62 percent reduction.

Approximately 45 percent of the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions are covered by the EU ETS, which serves as the 27-nation bloc's primary scheme to combat global warming by charging for carbon dioxide emissions.

Under the EU ETS, manufacturing, power, and aviation companies are required to pay for the carbon dioxide they emit.