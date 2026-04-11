Three real estate residency services transferred to GDRFA Dubai system

DUBAI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) and the Dubai Land Department (DLD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing institutional integration and unifying efforts in delivering real estate residency services.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, and Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director-General of DLD.

The MoU seeks to enhance collaboration between the two parties through the transfer and integration of three key real estate residency services—namely the Golden Residency, the Retiree Residency, and the Property Residency—into the GDRFA Dubai system.

This will provide customers with a unified and seamless experience through a single channel, strengthen system integration and data exchange, and enhance the efficiency and speed of procedures in line with the highest standards of quality and readiness.

Al Marri affirmed that this MoU reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to delivering integrated and seamless services that enhance quality of life and place customers at the centre of priorities within a flexible government ecosystem.

Bu Shehab stated that this MoU marks an important milestone in the journey of integration among government entities and contributes to the development of services related to the real estate sector, enhancing operational efficiency and elevating customer experience.

The MoU also supports the use of digital solutions to enhance service delivery, boost investment attractiveness and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global destination for living and business, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.