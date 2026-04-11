Ministry of Sports, UAE Marine Sports Federation review development directions

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Marine Sports Federation reviewed its strategic directions for 2026–2028, focusing on developing technical and administrative frameworks, enhancing national talent, and preparing teams for international competitions.

The review took place during a coordination meeting with the Ministry of Sports on Friday at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, attended by Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Vice President of the Federation; Khalid Khamis bin Dasmal, Secretary-General; and Abdulaziz Al Hossan, Advisor to the Sports Competitiveness Sector.

The federation said the meeting supports efforts to strengthen coordination with national sports bodies and align with broader strategies to develop the sector, under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President of the Federation.

Discussions also covered Olympic-related priorities and programmes to identify and develop national talent, aimed at strengthening the UAE’s participation in future Olympic Games.

Participants highlighted the need to enhance cooperation and partnerships to improve implementation and support the country’s ambitions in regional and international sport.