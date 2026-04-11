Abu Dhabi Police urges motorists to adhere to safe driving during adverse weather conditions

ABU DHABI, 11th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to adhere to safe driving practices and safety measures, and to avoid distractions while driving during rainfall and unstable weather conditions.

The Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged motorists to comply with designated speed limits, particularly when the variable speed reduction system is activated on roads, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden braking, and significantly reduce speed when turning to prevent skidding. Motorists were also advised to pull over to the side of the road if visibility becomes severely poor.

It stressed the importance of adhering to safety rules while driving, especially during rainy conditions, warning against reckless and dangerous driving, drifting, and the risk of entering valleys, as well as failing to comply with traffic laws.

The directorate noted that driving in rainy weather requires taking necessary precautions to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers.

It further emphasised the need to stay away from valleys and areas where water accumulates, avoid approaching electrical installations, and keep clear of open areas and locations near trees during rainfall, while adhering to safety instructions and guidelines to ensure the safety of all.